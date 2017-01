Adjournment Speech by the Hon Mr Mike Summers, OBE 05/06/15 Mr Speaker, Honourable Members, I would very much like to thank all the Treasury Staff for all the work they put in to preparing the budget and indeed the Policy Department and all those Directors in the Government and less of that have to contribute to the budget process. more »

FIDC CONSULTANT APPOINTED FOR THE FALKLANDS FIDC have announced the appointment of a consultant who will undertake a master planning exercise for the Stanley waterfront area. more »

Hydrocarbons Daily Record (15/01/07) Fears that OPEC will cut production for the third time in four months have elped to increase the price of crude today. more »

Young People and Journalism in the South Atlantic Islands We begin in 2007 when it was decided to update "The Young Man and Journalism" by the late Chester Sanders Lord and to focus that update on what is happening to the craft in the South Atlantic Islands. more »

Young People and Journalism in the South Atlantic Islands Interested people should realise what is going to happen to them when they enter into journalism as a career. Today’s it is quite different than it was when “The Young Man and Journalism” was written. Photos (C) J. Brock (FINN) more »

The Young Man and Journalism Chester Sanders Lord was my Great Uncle. Though he died a good 13 years before I was born we have the same passion - Journalism. more »

Potential BAS Merger With National Oceanography Centre A possible merger of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) with the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) was announced on June 7th by more »

Raising the flag to celebrate the return of the sun Staff at British Antarctic Surveys Rothera Research Station recently raised the Union flag to mark the first sighting of the sun again after several weeks of continual darkness. more »